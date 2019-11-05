Coyle Public Schools Raise Funds After Student, 3 Recent Graduates Die Unexpectedly
Coyle Public Schools are raising money for the families of four people who died unexpectedly in the last week.
Ninth grade student Ryan Keeler died at OU Medical Center. Three recent graduates, Barkley Simpson, Fidel Simpson and Dariahawn Simpson, died in a car crash over the weekend.
An account was set up at Coyle Schools to take donations for both families to help pay for medical and funeral costs.
Donations can be made at the superintendent's office in person at 700 S Cottingham Avenue or mailed to P.O. Box 287, Coyle, OK 73027. Checks can be made to Coyle Schools and sent to Coyle Schools Attention: Medical & Funeral Expenses. If no designation is indicated on the donation, the funds will be split between the Keeler and the Simpson families.
Keeler's funeral is set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Coyle Schools Gymnasium at 201 E Bond. The school will be closed at 12:15 p.m. to allow teachers, staff and students to attend the funeral.
Funeral services for the Simpsons will be at Coyle Schools Gymnasium at 11 a.m. Friday.