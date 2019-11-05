Devon Ice Rink Opens Friday Through Feb. 2
The Devon Ice Rink is set to return for its ninth season on Friday at Myriad Botanical Garden.
The rink is open seven days a week and will host daily public skating, private parties and special events all winter long. The rink will be open through Feb. 2.
The rink costs $13 per person of all ages if they wish to rent skates or $8 per person if they bring their own skates.
Myriad Garden members skate for $7 (including skates), and the group rate (10 or more guests) is $9 and includes skates. Advanced reservations are required for groups.
The regular hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday though Thursday; 3 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Holiday hours are: 3 to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 29; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3 except on Sundays when it is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 20).
The Devon Ice Rink will offer curling classes on Nov. 23, Dec. 7, Dec. 21, Jan. 4, Jan. 18. Lessons are $20 for Myriad Garden members and $25 for non-members.