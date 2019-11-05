Broyles Is 5th Dem. To File Against Sen. Inhofe
OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Democratic candidate filed for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s (R-OK) seat, intensifying the primary race for the 2020 election.
The latest candidate to file is Abby Broyles. The former News 9 reporter and television news anchor announced her candidacy in a video on her Twitter account and on her campaign website.
“For decades we’ve had a senator who cares more about what’s right and left than what’s right or wrong,” Broyles said in her launch video, taking aim at the incumbent Inhofe. The former Oklahoma City University law grad does not lay out any policy proposals or issue stances on her website, only a way to donate.
Her donations appear to be run through the grassroots Democratic group Act Blue, which was a major small contributions donor to other democrats in the state including former governor and attorney general candidate Drew Edmondson and current U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5).
Broyles’ site does not have a page for issue or policy stances but told the outlet NonDoc her top issues were healthcare, school safety and veterans issues.
The federal elections commission did not have any donations on file for Broyles yet. The FEC site read data was still being collected. Despite her definite lead in name recognition, Broyles and her democratic challengers have a considerable fundraising mountain to climb.
According to FEC filings Sen. Inhofe’s campaign has more than $2 million in cash on hand far out fundraising his Republican primary challenger J.J. Stitt. Stitt does not have a relation to current Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The only other closest fundraiser in the race is the other major Democratic candidate, Oklahoma State political science professor Dylan Billings. Billings has roughly $2000 in campaign funds; a far cry from Inhofe. The other democratic candidates Elysabeth Britt, Bevon Rogers and Tyler Dougherty have not raised any money to date.
Inhofe remains popular although he does not have a majority of state support. According to a poll from Morning Consult, the Senator only has a 46 percent approval rating with 26 percent of voters disapproving of his job performance. While most analysts see Inhofe’s seat as solidly Republican in 2020, the Senator has staunchly defended President Donald Trump during each of the White House’s controversies, including the latest impeachment inquiry.
According to another Morning Consult metric President Trump has only a net approval of 11 out of 100, despite Oklahoma’s moniker as the reddest state in the country, which could mean the possibility of a down ballot ripple effect if Oklahoma voters don’t turn out in support for Trump next November.
Inhofe did win his last two elections by double digit percentage points. He won his seat in 2008 with 56 percent of the vote and won reelection with 68 percent of the vote, winning that race by a 40-point margin.
Inhofe’s campaign did not immediately return question for comment about the expanding Democratic primary field or the race for 2020.
Super Tuesday primary is March 3, 2020 and the general election is Nov. 3.