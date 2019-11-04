Station 31
OU Finds No Comfort In November Success
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The OU football team hasn't lost a game in November since 2014. That's why they call it "Championship November."
But as Lincoln Riley said Monday, that doesn't mean anything in 2019.
"What you can't get caught up in, like I told the team, just because we've done this before, rallied from a loss and had championship seasons, it doesn't mean it's gonna happen," Riley said. "Now it means we know it's possible, we know what the blueprint is to do it, but we have to, we've got to go put it in action."
The theme of the day with players and coaches was urgency in practice. The Sooners host Iowa State on Saturday. It's a night game for a change, a 7 p.m. kickoff.