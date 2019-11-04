3 Fugitives Arrested, Face Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three men were arrested for drugs and other complaints following a traffic stop in Oklahoma City.
It began when an officer pulled over a car at South Youngs Boulevard and Southwest 33rd Street Friday, November 1.
“As the officer approached the driver, the driver informed him that he did not have a driver's license. There were three people in the car, the driver the passenger and then one person in the back seat,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
According to the police report, while driver Omar Jurado was being placed in handcuffs, front seat passenger Victor Sarmiento took off.
“As he was fleeing, he threw down a baggy of methamphetamines,” Knight said.
The police helicopter was called out to search for the suspect, and shortly after Sarmiento was found in a nearby home.
Meanwhile the second passenger, Jose Gutierrez, was also arrested.
All three men had warrants out for their arrests and according to investigators, that's not all they had.
“There was also a large amount of methamphetamines and heroin inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop,” Knight said.
There was allegedly such a large number of drugs that the three suspects were booked in the jail on aggravated trafficking complaints.