Second Amendment Supporters Celebrate Permitless Carry Law At State Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY - Friday the state’s new permitless carry law went into effect. That means anyone at least 21 years old can carry a gun without a license, as long as they are legally allowed to own a gun.
Backers of permitless carry rallied at the state Capitol, exercising their right to open carry pistols, AK-47s and AR-15s, which are legal under the new law.
“I think that it’s actually a tremendous advance and I’m glad that people are finally waking up to the need to reaffirm the importance of the second amendment.” Said Conservative Political Activist Alan Keyes.
Representative Kevin West (R) co-authored the permitless carry law.
“Oklahomans and people by and large are responsible, and I believe they’re going to treat this right with responsibility,” said West.
The permitless carry law removes the requirement for a license to carry and the training that goes along with it, but folks stress, that doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t get training before carrying.
“In no way shape or form did this do away with the need for training. You definitely still need training. You definitely still need to keep up with the law,” said West.
Kandy Human of Guthrie added, “You do go and get the training. Anybody with any sense at all does. But now we don’t have to pay for it. And it is a constitutional God given right.”
Don Spencer with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association said, “Peaceful law-abiding citizens just want to have the ability to possibly defend themselves, because we know the thugs aren’t going to pay attention to the laws anyway.”
Opponents say the law is dangerous and irresponsible.
“People should take a training class before they get a gun. If you have to get a driver’s license to drive a car, you should have a license to carry a gun,” said Cacky Poarch with Moms Demand Action. “That is unsafe. That is a bad policy.”
“I say that’s what they said back in 1996 when concealed carry came in,” said Spencer. “That’s what they said in 2012, when open carry came in. And I’m sorry that they’re going to be disappointed.”