Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board Recommends Commutation For 527 Inmates
Friday, November 1st 2019, 12:25 PM CDT
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has recommended the commutation of 527 inmates.
This is the largest commutation in history if Gov. Kevin Stitt signs off on the recommendation.
According to the board, an inmate's release would immediate if they already served one year.
The rate of Oklahoma's incarceration will drop more than 1.7% if this recommendation is approved.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.