News
2 Dead, 1 Arrested After 4-Vehicle Crash In NW OKC
Friday, November 1st 2019, 10:31 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are dead and one person is arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
The crash happened on N May Avenue near NW 63rd Street.
Police said four vehicles were involved and one person died at the scene. A second person died a short time later at a hospital.
May Avenue just south of NW 63rd Street was shut down due to the wreck while officers investigated.
One person was arrested after the wreck.
No identities have been released as of Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story.