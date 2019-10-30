News
Dusty And News 9 Sports' Lee Benson Talk OU's Defense, OSU's Tough Matchup With TCU
Dusty Dvoracek and News 9 Sports Reporter Lee Benson give thoughts on the lack of work for OU's running backs, the Sooners' defensive woes, and their playoff chances.
Plus, Dusty's going to be calling OSU's game against TCU this Saturday. Find out what Dusty thinks is the biggest match-up of the game and the Cowboys' defense against TCU's offense.
Dusty also comments on the NCAA voting to allow college players to make money off their "name, image, or likeness," as well as Baker Mayfield losing his cool with the media.