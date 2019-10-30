News
Okla. To See Record Low Temps, Wintry Precipitation Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City saw cold rain overnight into the early morning Wednesday.
The freezing line will be just to the west where freezing rain should be ongoing most of the morning. The rain will be cold enough for ice, sleet, and snow in northwest Oklahoma.
Where the freezing rain is falling, slick roads will be likely. Ice totals still look light, but it just takes a glaze.
Oklahoma will see record cold temperatures on Wednesday.
There is a chance the state will see a change over to wintry precipitation and snow in Oklahoma City by the afternoon. Current data indicates that it wouldn't amount to much in the metro.
