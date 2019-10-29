The pilot was the only person onboard. The Cessna crashed through two floors to the basement. An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot was communicating with air traffic control, but the plane eventually lost radar contact and there's no indication at this point that a distress call was made.

Woodbridge Mayor Sean McCormack said luckily a family of three, including a 5-year-old girl, was not home at the time.

"People are shocked. But yet relief no one was hurt," McCormack said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are both investigating the crash.