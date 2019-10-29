Oklahoma To See Record Cold Temperatures Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma will see record cold temperatures Tuesday with even colder air moving in Wednesday.
Prepare for a soggy afternoon as widespread light rain moves in from the south. This morning rain is trying to develop and track to the north. This means rain chances will increase as the day goes along.
There will be a window for freezing rain and drizzle Tuesday morning, before temps warm up above 32. The greatest chance for light ice will be on the west sides of the metro into western Oklahoma.
Temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 30s Tuesday, shattering the record cold high for Oklahoma City.
Cold rain will continue through the day with a light wintry mix in the northwest.
Tuesday night there may be a few slick spots developing in western and northwest Oklahoma as light ice, sleet, and snow is possible.
Late Wednesday, this storm will eventually swings out the east. The winds will ramp up out of the north causing wind chills to be in the teens and 20s through the day.
Ice, sleet, and snow totals will be on the light side, but slick spots on roads will be possible at times.
By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the lower and mid 20s. The first hard killing freeze for OKC.