Jail Trust Pushes Back Meeting On Hiring New Administrator
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - The Oklahoma County Jail Trust tabled hiring a jail administrator after meeting behind closed doors for four hours Monday.
An agenda for the special meeting included selecting an administrator, however, after an offsite meeting, the nine-member panel said the interviews will continue next week.
According to the county clerk, the Jail Trust hadn’t received any applications through the clerk’s office, however, some may have been hand delivered to the trust.
Applications for the position expected to pay between $100,000 and $140,000 were due September 30.
The interviews come as trustee P.D. Taylor, who currently oversees the jail in his capacity at Oklahoma County Sheriff, said last week, the Jail Trust and new administrator should take control of the jail January 1.
“All I am trying to do here is provide some leadership and direction,” Taylor said. “A long time ago, my mother said be careful what you wish for - you might just get it. We’ll, they got it. Take the jail.”
The Jail Trust will meet again Monday, November 4.