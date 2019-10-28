News
Okla. Attorney General To Meet With Tribal Leaders About Gaming Compacts
Monday, October 28th 2019, 7:36 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is meeting with tribal leaders to discuss the future of gaming compacts in the state Monday.
The agreements give tribes exclusive gaming rights as long as they're paying fees to the state.
Former Governor Brad Henry was the one who originally negotiated the gaming compacts with the tribes, now he's worried their current dispute with Governor Kevin Stitt will lead to a possible lawsuit.
The tribes are at odds with Gov. Stitt because he wants to increase the amount tribes pay the state, between four and ten percent, so they can operate certain types of casino games. The tribes however, believe the current rates automatically renew on January 1, but the Governor argues they will expire.
This is where former Governor Henry believes a lawsuit could rise up if a resolution isn't found. He told the Tulsa World "I am worried that the dispute may end up in court," and "That, in my opinion, wont be good at all for the state. I think that is the wrong direction."
The chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association said the tribes are committed to working together with the state to improve the lives of all Oklahomans.
Attorney General Mike Hunter's office has hired an outside law firm that specializes in tribal negotiations to represent the state while they try to come to terms on the gaming compact agreements.