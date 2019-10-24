News 9's weather team and storm trackers will be at the National Weather Festival in Norman Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free.



Meet Chief Meteorologist David Payne, Matt Mahler, Lacey Swope, Cassie Heiter and Justin Rudicel as well as many News 9 storm trackers. Get an up close look at Bob Mills Sky News 9 HD and meet pilot Jim Gardner.



It's a family-friendly event with lots of children's activities. First responders and emergency managers will be on hand with emergency response vehicles and equipment displays.



See you at the National Weather Center, 120 David Boren Boulevard in Norman!