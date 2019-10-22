Make-A-Wish Colorado responded to CBS Denver's request for comment, saying: "We are deeply disturbed by the allegations in this case and intend to follow it closely in the hope of learning exactly what happened. Our procedures for granting a wish require a referral from the child's medical team, and we rely on their assessment. As we seek to learn more about the circumstances that led to Olivia's death, we fondly remember her spirit and hope that granting her wish brought some joy to her tragic life."