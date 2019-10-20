Storms moved into the state Sunday night and produced some strong winds, hail and some damage in parts of southern and central Oklahoma.

A tornado watch has been issued for several Oklahoma counties until 3 a.m. 

Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the night including Hughes, Seminole, Pottowatomie, Cleveland, McClain and Pontotoc County. 

Viewers shared pictures of hail damage with News 9:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A photo was shared to News 9 of reported damage at Cookie's Cafe' on Main Street in Wannette, Oklahoma: 

 

 

OG&E reported more than 7,500 customers were without power as of 11 p.m. Sunday. 