News
Oklahoma Storms Produce Winds, Hail; Some Damage
Sunday, October 20th 2019, 11:01 PM CDT
Updated:
Storms moved into the state Sunday night and produced some strong winds, hail and some damage in parts of southern and central Oklahoma.
A tornado watch has been issued for several Oklahoma counties until 3 a.m.
Several tornado warnings were issued throughout the night including Hughes, Seminole, Pottowatomie, Cleveland, McClain and Pontotoc County.
Viewers shared pictures of hail damage with News 9:
A photo was shared to News 9 of reported damage at Cookie's Cafe' on Main Street in Wannette, Oklahoma:
OG&E reported more than 7,500 customers were without power as of 11 p.m. Sunday.