Free To Live Animal Sanctuary Hosting "Mutts & Meows" Auction Oct. 25
Saturday, October 19th 2019, 8:55 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - Free to Live is the largest no-kill nonprofit animal sanctuary in Oklahoma and to celebrate its 35th year of operation they will be hosting a Benefit Auction fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 25.
The fundraiser will feature food and drink and items for bid including NYE Thunder tickets, vacation lodging in Durango, Colorado and Angel Fire, New Mexico, as well as a week’s stay in Italy. Tickets for the auction are $75.
Find auction information at freetoliveok.org/auction.