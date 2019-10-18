There is a critical new clue in the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl from Alabama. Kamille McKinney has been missing for nearly a week and police hope a video helps them lead them to her.

McKinney disappeared last Saturday during a birthday party. Police believe the last image of McKinney is from a video showing her outside an apartment complex with another toddler. According to police, in the video, the two are playing when a man passes by.

But police are focused on a second man who walks by. They said he appears to talk to the children before they follow him away. McKinney, nicknamed "Cupcake" by relatives, is still missing.

"I don't believe that a lot of planning went into it. I think it was maybe something done impromptu," said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith. "In my heart, I believe that she is in and around the area and we are hoping to bring her home safely."

A near week-long search comes as the community bands together in prayer. Carmella Williams said it feels like Cupcake is one of her own.

"Seeing how the Birmingham community has all come together to find this little girl, it's like she our kid now," she said.

The chief said police are working with the FBI to help solve the case and authorities have put out a call for anyone in the community to join in a massive search for McKinney this Sunday.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).