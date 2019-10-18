Man Arrested In Oklahoma County Building For 2018 Warrant, Opinions Vary
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man’s arrest in Oklahoma City has generated several different reactions.
Documents show the Oklahoma County sheriff had a warrant for Ray Adam Modisette's arrest since summer 2018, for carrying a weapon illegally.
Thursday, October 17 Modisette entered a county building downtown and was arrested on that warrant.
As he was walked to the jail, Modisette loudly voiced his grievances with the sheriff, as his friend recorded video.
The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association sent out a press release saying in part, “This is a perfect example of why Constitutional Carry is so important for the state of Oklahoma.”
However, Mark Myers, the public information director at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said this was a set up.
“This is 100 percent a partnership, unfortunately, with one of our elected officials, commissioner Kevin Calvey. Commissioner Kevin Calvey is the individual who has reached out to media about this specific incident,” Myers said.
The FOP also blamed Calvey in a Facebook post.
In response, Modisette said it was not a set up and that Calvey was not involved.
“No one wants to get arrested. Have you been inside Oklahoma County Jail? It sucks in there,” Modisette said.
A Facebook comment by Modisette on the sheriff's Facebook page three days ago, said in part, "I'm a future resident of PD's Horror House.”
Modisette said he does use Facebook to communicate with the sheriff's office.
It's an online presence, Myers found questionable.
“If you go to his Facebook page, he uses a cartoon character that is associated with white supremacy with antisemitic ties,” Myers said.
Modisette claimed in an interview his repeated online use of frog imagery and “Pepe the Frog,” is not about race.
Calvey did not respond to News 9’s request for comment Friday, October 18.