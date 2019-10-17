News
Kim Kardashian-West Tweets Support For Oklahoma Death Row Inmate
Reality star Kim Kardashian-West is supporting an Oklahoma death row inmate who is asking for clemency.
Julius Jones was convicted of killing Paul Howell in 1999, but said he wasn't at the scene of the crime.
He filed a clemency petition Tuesday.
Kardashian-West tweeted out and said she believes Jones was wrongly convicted.
She's asking her followers to send letters to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Pardon and Parole Board in support of Jones.