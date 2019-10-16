News
Tulsa Police: 2 Kids With Medical Issues Found Safe
Wednesday, October 16th 2019, 6:10 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say they have found two kids that have been missing since yesterday afternoon.
According to police, The two boys were found safe after they had been missing since October 15. They were last seen near 200 West Independence Street.
One of them was described as a white male, 150 pounds, with red-tipped blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
The other was described as a white male, 50 pounds, with blue-tipped blonde hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a red shirt and black sweat pants.
Both of the boys have medical issues which was concerning, according to police.