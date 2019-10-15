Day 6: The Search For Mass Graves Continues At New Location
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's the 6th day in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and the survey team is moving on to a new site Tuesday morning.
Tuesday's search is at Newblock Park, and the city says this is the second of four locations where archaeologists are focusing.
City leaders say researchers from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey are focused primarily on the eastside of the park.
If it's like what was seen at Oaklawn Cemetery, the team will put up caution tape in the area where the radars will be used.
The same rules apply for anyone wanting to come out for the search. Cell phones and cameras must be turned off within 300 feet of the radar and scanning equipment; photos or videos should be taken from a distance.
The radar search will start at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and run through 4:00 p.m., and the survey team will also be at Newblock Park Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.