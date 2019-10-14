OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Police Department is set to announce how they will rollout text-to-911, Monday morning.



The new system is exactly what it sounds like. People will be able to reach dispatchers by texting 911.



According to the FCC, Muskogee, Rogers and Garvin county already have this ability.



The FCC is encouraging call centers to get this new type of contact method. Since it's still not available everywhere, the commission is still saying most people should rely on actually calling.



It's up to each center to decide how to implement and use text-to-911.



One of the communities that can really benefit from the texting system is the hearing impaired.



A press conference is planned for 10:30 a.m.