INOLA, Oklahoma - Public Service of Oklahoma announced it is transferring 2000 acres at the Inola river rail site, to the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority for development into a large scale industrial park. The property includes the 240 acres now occupied by Sofidel, which is building a paper plant that will employ 300 people.



The property has direct barge access to the Kerr McClellan navigation channel and power supplied by PSO. The site was once intended for a nuclear plant that was never built.



The transfer doubles the size of development space under control of the Port Authority. The industrial park surrounding the Port of Catoosa is 2,000 acres and has 70 businesses with 3,200 employees.



The Port will own and operate the new site, expand rail access and make other improvements.



The port at the site is the first new public port in Oklahoma since the Port of Catoosa opened, according to officials here.