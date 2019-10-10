The FDA declined to respond directly to U.S. PIRG's concerns Thursday. Its investigation into the potential cancer risks around leading blood pressure treatments means the agency must balance the risk of pulling life-saving medication relied on by millions of Americans against the possible presence of unsafe levels of nitrosamine in those drugs. According to the FDA's current calculations, if 8,000 patients were to take the highest dose of one of the most contaminated batches of blood pressure drugs over four years, that would result in one additional case of cancer.