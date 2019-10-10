News
DOC Hosting Transition Fairs Before Inmate Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Department of Corrections will take the first step toward releasing hundreds of inmates under Oklahoma's new criminal justice reforms through transition fairs.
All the inmates involved in these transition fairs will be released or have had their sentences shortened under House Bill 1269. That bill made state question 780 retroactive, which changed certain nonviolent drug and theft related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.
The fair will connect inmates who are nearing release with different non-profits and services from around Oklahoma, so that the DOC said they can "better integrate into society after prison."
Two prison facilities in Taft and Muskogee County are hosting the first transition fairs Thursday. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Pardon and Parole Board and the Governors office will be there.The first transition fair starts at 9 a.m. at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center. The second one starts at 1:30 p.m. at Jess Dunn Correctional Center.