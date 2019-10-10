Two prison facilities in Taft and Muskogee County are hosting the first transition fairs Thursday. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Pardon and Parole Board and the Governors office will be there.





The fair will connect inmates who are nearing release with different non-profits and services from around Oklahoma, so that the DOC said they can "better integrate into society after prison."The first transition fair starts at 9 a.m. at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center. The second one starts at 1:30 p.m. at Jess Dunn Correctional Center.