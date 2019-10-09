Former Tulsa Police Officer Sues City For Wrongful Termination
TULSA, Oklahoma - Former Tulsa police officer Wayne Brown is suing the City for wrongful termination, court records show.
Brown was only a month out of the police academy when Tulsa police fired him after a community group dug up some memes he had put on Facebook, some implying he was violent and anti-Islam.
He is now working for the Rogers County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer.
Attorney Scott Wood filed the lawsuit which claims that TPD violated Brown's constitutional right to free speech under the 1st amendment his right to equal protection under the 14th amendment.
The lawsuit states Brown was a private citizen when he made the social media posts, and that the City has no proof he would unlawfully discriminate against anyone while serving as an officer.
The lawsuit includes a copy of a memo said to be from Chief of Police Chuck Jordan stating that Brown was being terminated because his actions violated his oath of office and City rules and procedures including conduct unbecoming an officer and social media procedures.
They are asking for compensatory damages and for the City to expunge Brown's personnel file related to the termination and to cover his court costs.
