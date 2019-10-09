Flight attendants are trained to handle battery fires. That can involve putting the smoldering or flaming device in fire-resistant bags, which are now carried on board many planes.



"How about we just not have these e-cigarettes on the plane at all?" Nelson said.



But Mark Millam of the Flight Safety Foundation said while batteries from e-cigarettes are a great concern on planes, more information is needed before an outright ban makes sense.



"A ban could happen when there is the right information that's understood about it," he said.



The FAA told "CBS This Morning" in a statement that it has "clear regulations" on the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries. Regulation requires that e-cigarettes, vape pens, and spare batteries must be transported in carry-on bags.