Deputies Search For Group Of Teens Accused Of Attacking 12-Year-Old At Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a group of teenagers they say attacked a 12-year-old at the Tulsa State Fair.
After knocking the 12-year-old to the ground the victim's family says someone stole phones and money from his pockets. The family says the violence they witnessed in these videos is senseless. Deputies say, they are still trying to fit the pieces together.
Social media videos show a Sunday night at the Tulsa State Fair turning violent in seconds. A twelve year old boy hits the ground and the videos start circulating on the internet.
"Of course, when seeing them I started crying just seeing him on the floor unconscious. The worst came to my mind at that point, someone could've hit him wrong. They could've killed him. They don't care, they are just swinging," says the victim’s aunt Margarita Caldera.
The fight lasts 40 seconds before Tulsa County Deputies broke it up.
"It wasn't a ton of kids beating up one kid. There were several involved on both sides," said TCSO Sgt Mike Moore.
Deputies say as soon as they stepped in, people ran away. The twelve year old was taken to the hospital.
"It was really heartbreaking to see how people don't care about the ages anymore. If you are there, they are just gonna take it off on you," said Caldera.
The victim's family says the twelve year old was attacked out of nowhere and did not know his attackers. Deputies say, they are still trying to fit the pieces together.
"This is my 13th year working the fair and I can confidently say these things don't generally occur in a vacuum. If they do occur randomly, it isn't going to be a 40 to 45 second video with all this going down," said Moore.