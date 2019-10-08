Wildlife officials in Thailand said Tuesday they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend. The carcasses were discovered after the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok – "Ravine of Hell" - waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand, said Sompote Maneerat, spokesman for the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.