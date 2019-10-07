"I do not think that it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose," he said on a U.K. breakfast news show. "I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country. That's a point that we've raised or are raising today with the American Ambassador here in the U.K., and I hope it will be resolved very shortly. And to anticipate a question you might want to raise, if we can't resolve it then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House."