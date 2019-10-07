MWC Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Wife With Dementia
A Midwest City man was arrested early Monday after he told police he fatally shot his wife, police said.
Royce Davis, 80, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife of more than 50 years.
Police were called shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. The man told 911 he shot his wife in his home in the 700 block of Foster Place and planned on shooting himself, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police officers were able to get the man to leave the home and take him into custody. Officers found a woman in a bed with a gunshot wound to her left temple, according to the affidavit.
The woman, who police identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Davis, was taken to OU Medical Center where she died.
The man told police his wife of more than 50 years had dementia for the last several years. He told police he decided to end her life and he meant to kill himself, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Davis was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint.