MAPS 3 Convention Center Logo To Be Unveiled Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City officials are expected to unveil the logo for the new Maps 3 Convention Center Monday, that's still under construction in Downtown.
Mayor David Holt, along with other MAPS 3 officials are expected to reveal the new logo in Scissortail Park, which is directly across from what will become the new convention center, at 10:30 a.m.
Once it’s open, officials said the MAPS 3 Convention Center will become the new place for the community to gather for events, instead of the Cox Convention Center.
“The Ballroom in the convention center is the living room, the meeting rooms” said Michael Carrier, of the OKC Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Then, you’ve got a nice front yard and when you entertain, you see a beautiful lawn. We’ve got a 42-acre lawn.”
City officials said this project cost them $288 million, which is the most expensive single building project in OKC history.
The 200-thousand square-foot building is being funded by MAPS 3 money and officials said it’s expected to create jobs, and bring in millions of dollars of business to the city.
The MAPS 3 Convention Center is expected to open by the end of 2020.