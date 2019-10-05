Oklahoma Receives $1.6 Million Grant For Commercial Vehicle Safety
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma has an additional $1.6 million to improve commercial motor vehicle safety.
The money is coming from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Officials say the money will go towards training truck drivers and improving our commercial driver's license program.
The grant is a part of $77.3 million in grants awarded to states and educational institutions across the country designed to improve CMV safety.
“Safety is the Department’s top priority and these grants will further assist state and local officials in their efforts to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
For more information on the FMCSA grants visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/mission/grants.