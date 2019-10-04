WATCH: Bodycam Video Released Of Moore Stabbing Victim Found At 7-Eleven After Family Bar Fight
MOORE, Oklahoma - New police body camera footage shows how within just over an hour, a family bar fight turned into a violent stabbing.
Officers said the brawl was between two brothers, but four people ended up in custody.
Even the alleged stabbing victim was eventually arrested.
Officers were called to Okie Tonk Café in Moore earlier this week, after the restaurant said a group of people refused to pay their $109 tab. Their mother was seen on body camera footage arguing with the bar manager.
Eventually, the party offered the business $25, and police agreed to drive the suspects home. Police believed the family was intoxicated and wanted to prevent them from getting behind the wheel.
“Officer told them when they dropped them off, go to bed, sleep this off. Take the break we are giving you,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department.
But about an hour later, police received a 911 call and headed back to the same house. Investigators said Derek Pickens stabbed his brother Aaron during a fight.
Derek was still at the house and was arrested.
Aaron was found in a 7-Eleven parking lot, and officers said he was bleeding heavily. Police said his sister and a friend drove him there, and they were on the way to the hospital.
Here is an excerpt from the body camera footage:
Pickens: “I need help.”
Officer: “I know you do.”
Pickens: “Sir…”
Officer: “We got them coming.”
Pickens: “Sir…”
Aaron was transported to OU Medical Center, and staff said he had non-life threatening injuries.
Eventually, both brothers, their sister and friend ended up in custody.
Derek was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing his brother.
Aaron, the victim, had a warrant for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Cassandra Pedro was wanted for bail jumping, possession of a controlled substance, and entering a building with unlawful intent.
Chance Lakin for violating his deferred sentence out of Oklahoma County.
At last check, all the suspects were still in jail.