Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Involving School Bus Near Edmond Middle School
Friday, October 4th 2019, 3:44 PM CDT
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Edmond.
According to reports, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Heartland Middle School.
According to a spokesperson with Edmond Schools, the crash occurred when a car collided with the bus leaving the parking lot. The spokesperson said there are no major injuries, but some students are being treated for bumps and bruises at the scene.
