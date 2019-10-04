Firefighters Investigate Early Morning Apartment Fire In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A mother dropped her small child from a second story balcony to people waiting below, to escape an apartment fire Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, Fire officials said.
According to authorities, the fire was at the Bridgepoint Apartments near Northwest 50th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Firefighters said the apartment that caught fire on the second story is a total loss. The other surrounding apartments also have considerable water and smoke damage.
Multiple units had to evacuate during the fire, officials said.
"We had one lady, she jumped out of her second story window. She dropped her child and then she jumped out and she was just injured. I don't know the extent of her injuries. I just know she was injured from the fall," Battalion Chief Chad Everett said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to fire officials.
The child is expected to be okay.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.