WATCH: Accused Porch Pirate Caught On Camera, Admits To Stealing OKC Homeowner's Packages
OKLAHOMA CITY - An accused porch pirate was caught in the act and, according to an Oklahoma City homeowner, the suspect was surprisingly honest about her actions. The homeowner also caught the suspect on camera as she was leaving the home near Southeast 59th and Choctaw Road.
Investigators have the video and are working to track down the suspect through her car tag.
“No one wants to come home to someone stealing from them,” said April Patrick, victim.
That was exactly what Patrick said the driver of a blue Kia Optima was doing. Patrick said the woman appeared to be in her 60s and was in her driveway one day, attempting to steal packages.
“This could have been my kid’s grandmother,” said Patrick. “She was very nicely dressed.”
She confronted the suspect and asked her what she was doing. Patrick was shocked at the woman's response.
“She said, ‘Well, I’m stealing your stuff,’” said Patrick. “I was kind of taken aback at that comment and she said, ‘Yeah, I’m stealing your pampered chef.’”
Patrick thought the accused porch pirate was kidding, but then she saw the packages worth more than $1,000 in the suspect's car.
“Once I realized she wasn’t joking,” said Patrick. “I pulled in and blocked her in.”
Patrick also pulled out her phone and got video of the suspect’s car. Before the unidentified woman left, she returned the packages to Patrick.
“I asked her why she was doing this, and she said, ‘I don’t know, I’m drunk,’” said Patrick.
She reported the bizarre incident to police and plans to press charges. She does not think it was the suspect's first time but possibly the first time she was caught red-handed.
“Most people kind of lie to get out of things,” said Patrick. “But she was just up front and honest.”
Police believe the suspect lives in Southeast Oklahoma City or Midwest City.