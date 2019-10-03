"The U.S. Government identified the defendant after finding his fingerprints on an application to join al Qaeda that the U.S. military had gathered from the battlefields of Afghanistan," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the National Security Division. "We were able to match those fingerprints with fingerprints taken for his U.S. visa application and to determine that he had made false statements in that application in order to conceal his attendance at an al Qaeda training camp in 2000. With the sentence imposed today, he will be held accountable for his crime and removed from the country. I want to thank the military personnel, agents, analysts, and prosecutors whose dedication is responsible for this case."