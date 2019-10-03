Former Okla. Resident Sentenced For Concealing Attendance At Terrorist Training Camp, Visa Fraud
A former Oklahoma resident has been sentenced after he was convicted of concealing attendance at a terrorist training camp and visa fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Oklahoma reported.
Former Weatherford, Oklahoma, resident Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj, 35, was sentenced to 151 months (12 years and seven months) in federal prison for making a false statement to the FBI about his attendance at an al Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan in late 2000 and visa fraud.
"The U.S. Government identified the defendant after finding his fingerprints on an application to join al Qaeda that the U.S. military had gathered from the battlefields of Afghanistan," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers of the National Security Division. "We were able to match those fingerprints with fingerprints taken for his U.S. visa application and to determine that he had made false statements in that application in order to conceal his attendance at an al Qaeda training camp in 2000. With the sentence imposed today, he will be held accountable for his crime and removed from the country. I want to thank the military personnel, agents, analysts, and prosecutors whose dedication is responsible for this case."
Alfallaj was arrested on Feb. 5, 2018 by FBI agents without incident. Alfallaj first entered the U.S. in late 2011 on a non-immigrant visa based on his wife's status as a foreign student.
Alfallaj pleaded guilty in December 2018 to the visa fraud and making a false statement to the FBI, according to a news release.
FBI agents accused Alfallaj of using the fake visa to try to apply for lessons in October 2016 at a private flight school in Oklahoma.
After Alfallaj serves his prison sentence, he is to be removed from the United States, according to the news release.