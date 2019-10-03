Van Nostrand waded into the water, helping her floating dad drift in the waves. She posted photos of their romp in the sea on Facebook. "He loved the ocean. He kept saying, 'Isn't this great! Look at the sky and the clouds and the water!'" Van Nostrand told CBS News. "I think he loved that he didn't have to stand up and that he was buoyant. He said, 'I float just like a cork!'"