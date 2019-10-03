OKLAHOMA CITY - The Northbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down Thursday morning due to a rollover accident involving three vehicles, officials confirm. 

According to authorities, the accident is on I-44 just north of Southwest 119th Street. 

Officers said a male was trapped when they arrived on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time. 

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. 

 