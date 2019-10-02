OKC Man Arrested After Allegedly Carjacking, Kidnapping Good Samaritans
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man is behind bars at the Oklahoma County Jail after allegedly carjacking a good Samaritan and her passenger.
Police said the victims gave two people stranded at a gas station near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue a ride on Tuesday.
The driver took the riders to a home on the northeast side of the city. They said that is when Gregory Jordan, 30, jumped in the car and forced his girlfriend to ride along.
Oklahoma City police released the victim’s 911 call to News 9.
Dispatcher: “Did you know the person?”
Caller: “No.”
Dispatcher: “Did he have a weapon?”
Caller: “Yes, he had a gun.”
The frightened driver told officers Jordan made her drive all over the city.
“The victims said it seemed like the man was a little bit confused,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Didn’t know exactly where he was going.”
During the ride, Jordan made threatening comments to the driver and his girlfriend.
Caller: “He had a pipe he was smoking something, and he said he was going to kill her because she was cheating on him, and she had a black eye.”
Police said they eventually came to a neighborhood near Northeast 19th and Coltrane, where Jordan forced the driver and her passenger out of the car. The victims had to walk to a nearby home to call for help.
Caller: “We were just carjacked. Someone stole my car, he has our wallets, he has everything. He told us to get out or die and he took off in the car.”
Police said thanks to a conversation one of the victims had with the suspect's girlfriend, they were able to lead officers to a Super 8 Hotel on Interstate 35. That is where officers found the stolen car and the suspect.
“Ultimately, they were able to locate the suspect and the female that was involved and arrest the suspect,” said Morgan.
The victims got their car back and all of their belongings.
Jordan is now in jail on six felony complaints stemming from the carjacking.