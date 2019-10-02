News
Man In Critical Condition After Stabbing In SE OKC
Wednesday, October 2nd 2019, 8:05 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wednesday morning, after being stabbed in southeast Oklahoma City, police confirm.
According to authorities, the stabbing took place near South Eastern Avenue and Southeast 44th Street.
Police said the suspect had minor injuries from cutting himself, but is reported to be okay.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story.