“Well, it’s going to impact (college football) if it does in fact happen,” Riley said. “I know it’s several years before it goes into effect. It’ll be interesting to see. I don’t know. I don’t know that I’ve put a ton of thought around it right now."

“We’ve got a little time to do that but you’ve got to be real careful. We’ve got a pretty good thing here so we’re going to have to be … Hopefully all these individual states, and different people making decisions—governing bodies, our government, anybody that’s involved. I would hope that for the sake of sports and all that’s good with college sports that everybody doesn’t just think about themselves or trying to win a vote or this or that. I hope everybody really thinks about the big-picture view of this because this is a big deal obviously. We have a great thing going and hopefully don’t screw it up.”