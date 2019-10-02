Lincoln Riley Reacts To 'Fair Pay To Play Act'
University of Oklahoma head Coach, Lincoln Riley, said he hopes a new rule doesn't impact college football in the future.
California Governor Gavin Newsome, recently signed the "Fair Pay To Play Act", which would give in-state college athletes the freedom to make money off of their name, image and likeness. The rule is not set to go into effect until 2023.
When asked about his thoughts on the new rule, Riley said the following.
“Well, it’s going to impact (college football) if it does in fact happen,” Riley said. “I know it’s several years before it goes into effect. It’ll be interesting to see. I don’t know. I don’t know that I’ve put a ton of thought around it right now."
“We’ve got a little time to do that but you’ve got to be real careful. We’ve got a pretty good thing here so we’re going to have to be … Hopefully all these individual states, and different people making decisions—governing bodies, our government, anybody that’s involved. I would hope that for the sake of sports and all that’s good with college sports that everybody doesn’t just think about themselves or trying to win a vote or this or that. I hope everybody really thinks about the big-picture view of this because this is a big deal obviously. We have a great thing going and hopefully don’t screw it up.”