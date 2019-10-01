Woman Charged After 14 Animals Seized From Cleveland County Property
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bridgett Dione Price-Elliot has been charged with a disturbing case of animal abuse in Cleveland County. Investigators have seized 14 animals, including a horse, pigs, goats, dogs and a cat from her property.
Deputies said soon after the case was opened on September 15, the horse had to be euthanized.
“We got a call from a Cleveland County deputy, and they asked me if I could house four dogs and a cat,” said Anthony Vance of Best Life Animal Rescue. “Said there was an incident where they had come from a hoarder and some kind of neglect case.”
According to court documents, the investigation began after Elliot-Price dropped off several farm animals with another woman at a property in Oklahoma City. That witness reportedly called deputies, who said the animals were in poor health.
Two days later, a doctor with Red Rock Veterinary Hospital called law enforcement for help. The doctor allegedly said Elliot-Price dropped off four dogs and a cat for boarding, again in "poor condition" at that location.
Those dogs ended up at the Best Life Animal Rescue in Lexington, while others were taken to a facility in Shawnee.
One of those dogs has since passed away. The rescue believes she was too sick to recover.
A detective reported that Elliot-Price willfully and maliciously deprived her animals of vet care, food, water, that some had parasites, and were emaciated.
Elliot-Price is not in custody, and a News 9 crew went by her listed address Tuesday, October 1. It didn't appear anyone was home, and two large dumpsters sat in front of the property.
Court documents site there were also 20 chickens that were left at the home, and there was no sign of the animals.
Back at the Lexington Rescue, there is plenty of work to be done. The non-profit just opened and needs help to keep up with the recent demand.
“There is endless work. All the dogs could be walked, donations, dog supplies. Haven't even got a collar on this guy yet. That has been the least of our worries,” said Vance. “Even though it is kind of harder to adopt out older dogs, there are some people that will adopt them. If nothing else, they will stay here until their time is up.”
If you would like to make a contribution, you can find the rescue on Facebook. They also need volunteers to help put up fencing, feed the animals and other chores.
Vance said the animals involved in the investigation will be able to be adopted once the case against Elliot-Price is over.