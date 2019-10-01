MOORE, Oklahoma - Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, after being hit by a vehicle at a Moore Elementary School, police said. 

According to authorities, the incident took place at Houchin Elementary near Northwest 27th Street and South Shields Boulevard. 

Police said two 6-year-old males being dropped off at school got out of their vehicle, ran across the street and were hit by a moving car. 

The boys were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. 

This is a developing story.