2 Children Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Vehicle At Moore Elementary School
Tuesday, October 1st 2019, 9:15 AM CDT
Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma - Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning, after being hit by a vehicle at a Moore Elementary School, police said.
According to authorities, the incident took place at Houchin Elementary near Northwest 27th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
Police said two 6-year-old males being dropped off at school got out of their vehicle, ran across the street and were hit by a moving car.
The boys were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
This is a developing story.