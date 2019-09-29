News
Man Found Guilty After Attempting To Shoot An OCPD Officer In 2018
The trial for Jason Smith, a man accused of shooting at an Oklahoma City Police Officer in 2018, lasted one week.
Investigators said Jason Smith was hurt in the 2018 shootout with police.
Body cam footage released about two months after the shooting shows Smith pointing a gun at the officer. Smith fired at the officer, Mark List, several times, but missed.
Originally Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but it was amended to a shooting with intent to kill charge.
A jury found Smith guilty on that charge and recommended 15 years in prison.
Smith's formal sentencing has been set for November 19th.