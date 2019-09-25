Man Arrested After Deadly Fight At SW OKC Gas Station
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is in custody following a deadly fight at an Oklahoma City gas station, police reported.
Police were called about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a Shell gas station at 900 W Reno Avenue in reference to a fight.
When officers arrived, they found a victim dead at the scene. His body had "trauma to his body consistent with homicide," police said.
Police arrested 33-year-old Jay Booker in connection with the death at the scene.
Investigators think Booker and the victim, who has not been identified, became involved in an altercation which led to the death of the victim.
Booker was taken to the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder, police said.
Police at the scene said they think the fight was between two transients, however, violence like this isn't common in the area.
At this time, no information concerning the victim has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.
