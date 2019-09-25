Okla. Dept. Of Ed. Turns To App To Improve School Safety
OKLAHOMA CITY - In an announcement Wednesday morning expected to impact nearly every school district in Oklahoma, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is encouraging schools to adopt a new school safety app to keep students safe during an emergency.
The app the Rave Panic Button, is already in use in many schools across the state. In the metro it's being used in Edmond, Norman and in the Tulsa area. It's also been endorsed by the Oklahoma Sheriff's association. Similar panic button apps are already in place in Arkansas and Washington DC in the wake of deadly school shootings like Parkland, FL last year.
The application is meant to connect school faculty, staff and students in the case of an emergency. Once a user enters a valid phone number associated with a school or institution, a simple home screen allows them to call 911 for specific incidents like fire or medical emergencies. The most prominently featured is the icon labeled “Active Shooter.”
A user does have to hold the icon for several seconds before the app alerts first responders, a feature meant to prevent accidental calls to 911. There's also a feature that operates as an in-app chat of sorts, allowing messages about emergency situations to be sent between faculty and staff, without being spread across the school’s sound or alert systems.
“It's not all the kids. It's not on the pa system. It's not a general announcement that panics the school it's the adults who know how to make the decisions on what to do next," Wes Adams with Rave Mobile Safety said.
The state was just given about $3 million to have access to the app in all 537 districts, with an option to renew. Hofmeister’s announcement is at 10:15 a.m. in Norman.